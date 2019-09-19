Bajrang Punia loses semifinal in controversial manner, Yogeshwar Dutt lashes out at officiating

Bajrang Punia lost his semifinal bout against home wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov under controversial circumstances after he secured his place in the Tokyo Olympics along with debutant Ravi Dahiya at the World Wrestling Championships here on Thursday.

बजरंग v/s नियाज़ (कजाखस्तान) का सेमीफाइनल मैच देखकर कोई भी सही या गलत में फर्क कर सकता है। फिर वहां बैठे अम्पायर को ये क्यूँ नही दिखा? इतने बड़े टूर्नामेंट में इतनी बड़ी लापरवाही? कजाखस्तान बहुत ही गलत तरीके से खेल रहा था ये सबने देखा। — Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) September 19, 2019

Bajrang’s frustrated coach Shako Banitidis kicked the coach’s block in anger, protesting the partisan officiating during the 65kg bout, which ended 9-9 after a nerve-wracking six minutes.

Since Niyazbekov was given a bigger throw of four points in the bout, he was declared the winner.

In the controversial bout, the referee gave ample time to tiring Niyazbekov to catch his breath and he was not given warning at least thrice. Instead, the home wrestler was awarded four points when they should have gone to Bajrang for effecting that throw at the edge of the circle.

“I challenged it and they should have given at least two points to Bajrang for that hold,” said coach Benitidis.

Several times, Bajrang raised his hands in frustration but to no avail.

The last edition silver medallist Indian will now have to fight for the bronze medal on Friday.

Bajrang wins quota, will play for bronze! 🇮🇳 Many congratulations to our #TOPSAthlete @BajrangPunia for winning an #OlympicQuota after reaching the semis in men’s 65 kg at the World #Wrestling C’ships.🤼‍♂️ He will fight for bronze tomorrow.👍🏻 3 Indians have won quotas so far.✅ pic.twitter.com/lqslfIylNp — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) September 19, 2019

Ravi Dahiya, who felled a few stars on his way to the semifinals, also lost his semifinal bout 4-6 to reigning world champion Zaur Uguev from Russia and will fight for the bronze.

Ravi also made it to the Tokyo Olympics in 57kg after stunning Arsen Harutunyan, the 61kg European champion from Armenia and 2017 world champion and world number three Yuki Takahashi of Japan.