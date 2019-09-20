Bajrang Punia clinches bronze in Wrestling World Championship, first Indian to win three Worlds medals

Bajrang Punia staged another late comeback in the 65-kg bronze medal match at the Wrestling World Championship in Kazakhstan on Friday, coming back from 0-6 down to win 8-7 against Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir.

This is Bajrang’s third medal in the history of the World Championships. He had won a silver at this event last year. He had won a bronze medal in 2013.

Bajrang conceded an early 0-6 lead in the first period, in what has become an usual trajectory for him – to make late surges in the second period after letting his opponents take points in the first. He took two points at the end of the first period to go into the break at 2-6.

He took three successive two-points in the second period to go into an 8-6 lead.

Bajrang is in phenomenal form this year. In the Worlds, his winning margins before his semifinal defeat were 9-2, 3-0 and 8-1.

He was defeated in the semifinal on Thursday in controversial circumstances, with there being widespread allegations that the officials blatantly favoured the home wrestler (from Kazakhstan) over Bajrang.

“We sent only a request to review the bout and in a reply, Friday morning the chairman of Officiation Commission realised that some decisions were incorrect and assured that special attention will be given to Indian bouts,” a WFI source was quoted as saying by ANI on Friday.

Bajrang had already sealed his qualification to the 2020 Olympics earlier in the event.