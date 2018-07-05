Bajrang Punia cliams gold medal at Tbilisi Grand Prix

Bajrang Punia with his coach Shako Benitidis after winning the gold medal. Bajrang Punia with his coach Shako Benitidis after winning the gold medal.

Bajrang Punia emerged champion at the Tbilisi Grand Prix in the 65kg category after outplaying Iranian wrestler Mehran Nasiri in the final in Georgia on Thursday. The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist recorded a comfortable 9-3 win over the Iranian.

The win shows that Bajrang will be a serious medal contender at the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia. He will represent India in the 65kg after Wrestling Federation of India handed him exemption from trials.

Meanwhile, in the 86kg category, Deepak Punia clinched a bronze with a 5-3 win over Osman Gosen of Turkey.

For ace Indian grappler Sushil Kumar, it was a forgettable outing as he suffered his first defeat in more than four years to crash out of 74kg category on Wednesday.

