‘Bad Boy for Life’ Mike Tyson impresses with speed after promising sensational comeback to boxing

Mike Tyson, who ruled the boxing world in the 1980s, has been training to fight for a charity match, promising sensational comeback to boxing after a 15-year-long break.

Tyson’s record of 44 knockouts in 50 wins is lauded by the greats of all time, which even got him the nickname of ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet.’ Promoting his new movie with Will Smith, Tyson posted a video with the caption, “I’m a Bad Boy for Life.” In a span of four seconds, Tyson released six power punches at a trainer who goes ‘K.O.’ (KnockOut) after he was hit in his mitt by a vicious right cross.

Tyson recently appeared on Instagram Live with rapper T.I. and said that he had been in the best shape of his life. “I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week. That’s been tough, my body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts.

“I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape. I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff. Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless… like me,” he said.

The 53-year-old’s last professional fight was back in 2005 when he retired on his stool against Kevin McBride after a 20-year-long career in the ring, which saw him becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. And now, he is planning to return to compete in four-round charity bouts.

Tyson still remains to this day the youngest heavyweight champion of all-time after he dethroned Trevor Berbick in 1986 at the age of 20.

