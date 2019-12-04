Babita Phogat marries wrestler Vivek Suhag, takes an extra phera to promote ‘beti padhao’

Babita Phogat got married to Vivek Suhag on Sunday. (File Photo) Babita Phogat got married to Vivek Suhag on Sunday. (File Photo)

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Babita Phogat tied the knot Sunday with wrestler and long-time companion Vivek Suhag at their ancestral village of Balali in Haryana. Babita reportedly took an extra phera – instead of the traditional seven – to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative that opposes female foeticide and promotes education for girls.

The 30-year-old wore a red lehenga, similar to the wedding dress worn by actor Priyanka Chopra. Geeta, her sister and also a Commonwealth Games gold medallist in wrestling, shared pictures of the occasion on her official Instagram account.

Congratulating her sister on her new journey, Geeta shared three photos from the wedding with the caption, “My lovely sister @babitaphogatofficial. Congratulations on your marriage. I hope that all of your dreams come true as you begin this new journey. Many many congratulations to both of you.”

Wrestler Bajrang Punia was also at the wedding with his wife Sangeeta Phogat, who is Babita’s sister.

While Geeta and Babita are well-known wrestlers, the Phogat family shot to fame after the Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal was released. Khan also extended his best wishes to Babita on the occassion with a tweet that said, “Dear @BabitaPhogat, wishing you and @SuhagVivek a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together.”

Babita, who won a gold in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and silver in the 2018 edition, and her father Mahavir joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in August. Fielded as a candidate in the Haryana state elections, Babita lost to independent candidate Sombir Sangwan in the Dadri constituency.

Babita was pitched by the BJP from Charkhi Dadri, a seat that the party has never won in the past. She was given a ticket by the BJP, who ignored Sangwan, who contested independently and won.

