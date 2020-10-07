Babita Phogat resigns as deputy director of Haryana sports department

Babita Phogat and Haryana CM ML Khattar (Twitter/BabitaPhogat)

Wrestler Babita Phogat on Wednesday resigned from the post of deputy director of Haryana’s Sports and Youth Affairs Department, citing “unavoidable reasons” behind her step.

She said in a Twitter post that she wants to work for the BJP party once more and that she met Haryana CM ML Khattar after sending in her resignation on Wednesday.

Phogat sent her resignation to the principal secretary of the Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

“Her resignation letter was received today,” a senior official of the Department told PTI.

In her resignation letter, Phogat mentioned that she had recently joined the Department but due to some “unavoidable reasons” she was unable to continue the government service.

While Phogat could not be contacted over phone, sources close to her said she wanted to devote full time to active politics.

She will also take an active part in the poll campaigning in the Baroda bypoll in Sonipat and the Bihar elections for the BJP, the family sources said.

Notably, Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly polls from Dadri assembly constituency in the state.

Babita Phogat is the daughter of Mahavir Phogat, a noted wrestling coach.

The Phogats became a household name in the country after the success of Hindi film “Dangal”, which is based on the lives of Phogat sisters, all of them wrestlers, and their father who coached them against all odds.

