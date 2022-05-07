Avinash Sable smashes 30-year-old 5000m national record in US

India’s Avinash Sable smashed a 30-year-old record of Bahadur Prasad in 5000m. The 27-year-old from Maharashtra set a new national record with a timing of 13:25.65 at the Sound Running Track meet in San Juan Capistrano, USA.

Sable, an army man from a humble family in the Beed district of Maharashtra broke Bahadur Prasad’s long-standing record of 13:29.70s set in Birmingham in 1992.

Sable finished 12th in the meet and has been training in the USA for upcoming international events.

Sable, who also holds the national record in his pet event of 3000m steeplechase and competed in the Tokyo Olympics, clocked 13 minutes and 25.65 seconds while finishing 12th in the American Meet.

Norway’s Tokyo Olympics 1500m gold winner Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the race with a timing of 13:02.03s.

The Sound Running Track Meet is a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level event.

Sable is known for breaking his own 3000m steeplechase national record multiple times. He did it for the seventh time during the Indian Grand Prix 2 in Thiruvananthapuram in March with a time of 8:16.21s.

He had also set a then-national record of 8:18.12s during the Tokyo Olympics. He has already qualified for the World Championships to be held in Eugene, USA from July 15 to 24.