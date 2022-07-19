scorecardresearch
Avinash Sable finishes 11th in 3000m steeplechase final in World C’ships

He had qualified for the final after finishing third in heat number 3 and seventh overall with a time of 8:18.75.

By: PTI | Eugene, Oregon |
July 19, 2022 8:42:48 am
Sable clocked 8:31.75 in the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase final. (File)

India’s Avinash Sable finished 11th in the final of the men’s 3000m steeplechase event with a disappointing show on the fourth day of competitions at the World Championships here.

The 27-year-old Sable clocked 8:31.75, way below his season’s and personal best of 8:12.48, which is a national record.

He had qualified for the final after finishing third in heat number 3 and seventh overall with a time of 8:18.75.

Sable had finished 13th in the last edition of the championships in Doha in 2019 with the then national record time of 8:21.37.

Morocco’s season leader and reigning Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali won the gold with a time of 8:25.13 while Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma, who won silver in both the Tokyo Games and last World Championships, finished second in 8:26.01.

Kenya’s defending champion Conseslus Kipruto was third with a time of 8:27.92.

Sable has been on a national record breaking spree in recent times. His latest best was 8:12.48 when he finished fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meeting in Rabat last month.

