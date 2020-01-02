Tennis star promises $200 for every ace: How the sporting fraternity is helping victims of Australia bushfires

Fires have also been burning in Western Australia, South Australia, and Tasmania. (Twitter/YuvrajSingh) Fires have also been burning in Western Australia, South Australia, and Tasmania. (Twitter/YuvrajSingh)

The massive devastation caused by the bushfires in Australia has mellowed the build-up to the Pink Test between Australia and New Zealand and the sports fraternity is attempting to raise money to assist those affected by the tragedy.

Cricket Australia has announced that two one-day international matches between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG in March will raise funds for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to help those affected by the fires. Cricket David Warner also shared a photo that showed the situation on ground.

Australian tennis players have announced they will raise funds for those affected. Nick Kyrgios kicked it off by pledging $200 (140 USD) for each ace he serves. Alex de Minaur, who will star alongside the world No. 30 at the upcoming ATP Cup, also joined the chorus.

“I like this I will go $250 (175 USD) per ace, just because I don’t think I’ll be hitting as many aces as you mate,” de Minaur wrote on Twitter.

Australian Tennis Players have decided to raise funds for those affected by Australian bush fires. Making a difference 👏 👏#AustraliaBushfires | #AustraliaBurning pic.twitter.com/3VHW8sMBM1 — The SportsGram (@TheSportsGram) January 2, 2020

Tennis Australia said Thursday it planned to announce some fund-raising initiatives for the bushfire victims at the ATP Cup and at the Australian Open.

Former India allrounder Yuvraj Singh also took to Twitter and wrote, “Australia has burnt more than 12million acres this season, they r not even halfway through its peak fire season. Tragic news on #bushfiresAustralia 480 million animals has been lost. This is the culmination of climate change it’s time v take some action. Prayers for all affected.”

The early and devastating start to Australia’s summer wildfires has been rated as the worst on record. More than 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land have been destroyed and at least 17 people have been killed so far. (Here’s why it’s particularly bad this year)

