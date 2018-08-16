Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Vijender Singh and other sportspersons react

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was 93 at the time of his death. (Express archive) Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was 93 at the time of his death. (Express archive)

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on Thursday, August 16. The 93-year-old BJP stalwart was admitted to AIIMS on June 11 after he was diagnosed with kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection and low urine output. His condition worsened over the last 24 hours and he was put on life support systems after his condition became critical.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several leaders including Senior BJP leader LK Advani, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Amit Shah, EAM Sushma Swaraj, and Radha Mohan Singh arrived at the hospital on Wednesday to check on the former PM.

Several people from the sports fraternity reacted on Vajpayee’s demise and expressed their sorrow:

India is at a great loss today. Shri #AtalBihariVajpayee ji’s contributions to our nation have been innumerable. Thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 16 August 2018

Asaman ko choo gaya, jo asmaan sa vishal tha, dharti mein simat gaya, jo mitti jaisa narm tha.

Kaun hai jo Atal reh paya zindagi bhar, Atal banke wo zindagi ko paa gaya.

Om Shanti #AtalBihariVajpayee ji 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/56Xi1sqzEf — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 16 August 2018

#AtalBihariVajpayee ji – A leader par excellence, a daring PM who made Pokhran possible, a highly principled politician & a poet of inspirational grit who was admired across party lines. His demise is an irreparable loss, and marks the end of an era. ॐ शांति शांति 🙏 My Favourite PM is no more….R.I.P 😔#AtalBihariVajpayee — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 16 August 2018 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 16, 2018

One of the Greatest PM this Country has ever seen.A visionary, A poet, A statesman, A man who won over million hearts. Man who deserves nothing but respect.

Bharat Ratna #AtalBihariVajpayee is no more with us.His contribution for the motherland will inspire generations to come. pic.twitter.com/XhDk0WrNR5 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 16, 2018

My deepest condolences on the passing of our former Prime Minister Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. One of the few politicians I always respected for his honesty and devotion to the national cause. May his soul rest in peace. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 16 August 2018

One of India’s Most Loved Prime Minister, a great poet and a wonderful statesman. We as a nation will miss you sir #AtalBihariVaajpayee ji 🙏🏼 Deepest condolences to admirers and loved ones . pic.twitter.com/BPQRUD8nLG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 16 August 2018

End of an era #RIPAtalBihariVaajpayee 🙁 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) 16 August 2018

An iconic leader, a visionary, a former prime minister, a Bharat Ratna. #AtalBihariVaajpayee ji really stood out tall as a statesman in Indian Politics. #RIP sir 🙏🏻 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 16 August 2018

The Indian Cricket Team and BCCI condoles the sad demise of former India Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Atalji dedicated his life in service of the nation. — BCCI (@BCCI) 16 August 2018

A man of class and dignity. Always put India first. #AtalBihariVajpayee — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 16, 2018

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister of India on three occasions. His first term came in 1996 which lasted for 13 days. Later he was appointed as the PM for eleven months from 1998 and 1999. He then won the elections to serve a full five-year term as the Prime Minister between 1999 and 2004.

