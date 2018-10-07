At Youth Olympics, India’s search for elusive gold

One of India’s brightest prospects, Lalrununga is a 2017 Commonwealth Youth Championship gold medallist.

47 athletes, 13 sports

India will be sending its biggest contingent for the Youth Olympics. A total of 47 athletes will represent the country 13 sports. Commonwealth Games gold medalist Manu Bhaker was the flag-bearer for Saturday’s opening ceremony. The squad comprises Asian Games gold medalist shooter Saurabh Chaudhary and teenage badminton sensation Lakshya Sen.

Gold hunt

A gold has eluded India at the Youth Games, too. In the inaugural edition in 2010, India returned with six silver and two bronze medals. HS Prannoy (badminton), Shiva Thapa (boxing), Pooja Dhanda (wrestling) and Yuki Bhambri (tennis) were the prominent medalists back then. In 2014, India’s tally reduced to just two – one silver and one bronze.

Medal hopes

India will rely heavily on the shooters and shuttlers to win the first-ever gold at these Games. However, India have strong medal possibilities in some other sports as well.

Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrununga, who’ll compete in the 62kg category, is among the country’s brightest prospects, having won a silver medal at the youth world championship in 2016. The following year, he won a gold at Commonwealth youth championship, a silver at Asian Youth and bronze at Asian Junior Championship this year.

Boxer Jyoti Gulia, the reigning junior world champion, is one of the favourites in the 51kg category. In July, she’d won a silver at the Vojvodina tournament in Serbia while last month, she won a gold at the Silesian Championship in Poland.

Javelin thrower Ajai Raj Singh Rana is the best bet to win a medal in athletics. Track and field events start on October 11 and Rana is the best placed Indian to finish on the podium. With a personal best of 76.13m, he is among the top four throwers behind Poland’s Marek Mucha. The under-18 European champion, who has a world leading throw of 80.01m, is the front runner to win gold ahead of Gerasimos Kalogerakis of Greece (77.45m) and Topias Laine of Finland (76.44m).

Wrestler Mansi Ahlawat, who has won multiple medals at the continental level in the 57kg category, and archers Akash Malik and Himani Kumari are other major contenders.

Hockey 5s debut

India will be taking part in Hockey 5s for the first time after both, men and women’s teams fared well in the Asian qualifiers. While the men’s team remained unbeaten through their qualifying campaign, the women had reached the final where they lost to China.

China, most dominant

China are the most dominant nation at the Youth Games, closely followed by Russia. China have once again named a strong squad of 82 athletes. Paddler Sun Yingsha, a youth world champion and Asian Games gold medalist (team event ), headlines their squad along with diver Lian Junjie, also a world championship gold medalist.

