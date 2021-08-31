Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships: Indians add 6 more gold medals on Day 10

Bishwamitra Chongtham led Indians to add six more gold medals at the 2021 Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday.

Out of the 25 finals in the youth category for both boys and girls, Indians featured and dominated in the majority of the bouts.

Bishwamitra lived up to his top billing as World youth medallist and defeated Uzbekistan’s Kuziboev Ahmadjon impressively by split 4-1 in the men’s 51kg to hand India its first gold of the day.

He displayed both his defensive technique as well as his attractive footwork against the Uzbek while the rivals traded heavy blows. All through the three rounds of the bout, the Indian dominated by landing punches on time to win the gold.

🗣️ Listen what our new youth asian champion #BishwametraChongtham has to say after winning 🥇 medal at #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Dubai 👇🏻#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/R1nJ7fPHyd — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 30, 2021

In women’s 75kg category, Khishi outpunched Dana Diday of Kazakhstan 3-0, Sneha Kumari edged hosts Rahmah Khalfan Almurshidi by RSC R3 in 66kg category, Preeti Dahiya scored a thrilling 3-2 win over Zuldyz Shayakhmetova Kazakhstan 60kg, Neha narrowly posted 3-2 win over Aishagul Yeleubayeva of Kazakhstan in 54kg and Vishal comfortably beat Akmatov Sanzhar of Kyrgstan 5-0 in 80 kg final were the other gold medal winners.

Khushi (63kg), Tanish Kaur Sandhu (81kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg), Simran Verma (52kg), Vanshaj (63.5kg), Tamana (50kg), Preeti (57kg), Vishvanath Suresh (48kg) and Karki Nivedita (48kg) were the silver medalists.

Five bronze medalists included Daksh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu (92kg), and Aman Singh Bisht (92+kg) in men while Lashu Yadav (70kg) won in the women’s category.

The youth medallists also won $6,000, $3,000 and $1,500.

🗣️ Hear what our new youth asian champion #Khushi (75 KG) has to say after winning 🥇 medal at #AsianYouthandJuniorChampionships in Dubai 👇🏻#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/iYSWnsSnHm — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) August 30, 2021

In the last Asian Youth Men & Women Championships, held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia in 2019, India won a total haul of 12 medals, including five gold.

Meanwhile, Mahi Raghav (63kg) was awarded Best Boxer in the junior girls category for her splendid performance throughout the tournament.

On Sunday, India’s juniors finished third with 19 medals including eight gold, five silver, and six bronze medals behind Uzbekistan (22 medals) and Kazakhstan (25 medals)

Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg), Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) clinched gold medals. Gaurav Saini (70kg), Muskan (46kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Rudrika (70kg), and Sanjana (81kg) claimed silver medals. Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Ashish (54kg), Aarzoo (54kg), Anshul (57kg), Ankush (66kg), and Supriya Rawat (66kg) bagged bronze medals.

In the last Asian Junior Championships held in 2019 in Fujairah, UAE, India had finished third with 21 medals including six gold, nine silver and six bronze medals.

While pugilists from strong boxing nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan competed, those from both the Koreas, China, Thailand and the Philippines were conspicuous by their absence. The Dubai meet is also the first time that both – junior and youth – were organized simultaneously.