Asian Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik win Bronze medals

Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat clinched a bronze medal in the 53kg category after beating World Championships bronze medalist Qianyu Pang 8-1 at Asian Wrestling Championships. The wrestler had moved up from the 50kg category at the Games after rejigging of weight classes by the world governing body for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Vinesh had a disappointing start as she lost to Mayu Mukaida of Japan, who came through the qualification round. The Japanese was declared a 10-0 winner in a victory by technical superiority verdict. But since her opponent reached the final, Vinesh featured in the repechage round where she beat Jo Cih Chiu of Taipei in a 6-0 victory by fall verdict.

Rio Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik also won the bronze medal for India after defeating North Korean grappler 9-6 Hyon Gyong Mun in the 62kg category.

Pooja Dhanda lost 3-5 in her 57 kg Bronze medal bout.

In the women’s 72kg category, Kiran crashed out in the quarterfinals as she lost 4-7 on points at the hands of Zhamila Bakbergenova of Kazakhstan.

None of the Indian wrestlers were able to make it to the final. With two bronze medals wins, India’s total tally in the competition increased to 12 medals (1 Gold, 3 Silver & 8 Bronze).

(With inputs from PTI)