Asian Wrestling Championships: Nitesh wins silver medal in 97kg Greco-Roman category

Indian Greco Roman team finished the Asian Wrestling Championship with five medals in total (two silver and three bronze) with Nitesh winning silver medal in the 97kg category while Sachin Sahrawat (67kg) and Prince (82kg) clinched bronze medals respectively.
Nitesh, who won bronze medal at the 2025 Asian Championships, had already gone one step ahead this time but faced the defending champion Mohammadhadi Saravi of Iran in the final and lost 1-7 against a much experienced wrestler. Earlier in the day, Sachin fought back from a 3-5 deficit to beat Abdumalik Aminov of Uzbekistan 6-5 in the bronze medal match of the 67kg category. Prince then added the second bronze medal of the day to India’s kitty when he registered a dominant 10-1 win over Didar Amannazarov of Turkmenistan in the 82 kg Greco Roman.
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The Indian women’s wrestling team started the campaign on Wednesday. While nobody could reach the final, young wrestlers Hansika Lamba (55kg) and Neha (59kg) will be wrestling for the bronze medal tomorrow in their respective categories. Hansika went down against last edition silver medallist Yuxuan Li of China 11-1 and will now face Aruuke Kadyrbek Kyzy. Later, Neha scored against former Asian champion Mengyu Xie of China in a high-scoring bout. The experienced Chinese wrestler won 12-5. Neha will now face Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia for the bronze medal.
Neelam could also have a shot at the bronze medal after she made it to the Repechage round in the 50kg category after Japan’s Yui Susaki, who defeated the Indian in the quarterfinals, reached the summit clash. Neelam will now face China’s Ziqi Feng in the Repechage round on Thursday.
Earlier, Lalit won the 55kg Greco-Roman silver medal yesterday losing to Ikhtiyor Botirov, two time Asian Championships medallist. Before winning the silver medal, Lalit took down World Championships medallist Shi Huoying in the semi-final. Sunil Kumar also won a bronze medal in the 87kg category.