Asian Wrestling Championships: Nitesh wins silver medal in 97kg Greco-Roman category

Indian Greco Roman team finished the Asian Wrestling Championship with five medals in total (two silver and three bronze) with Nitesh winning silver medal in the 97kg category while Sachin Sahrawat (67kg) and Prince (82kg) clinched bronze medals respectively.

Nitesh, who won bronze medal at the 2025 Asian Championships, had already gone one step ahead this time but faced the defending champion Mohammadhadi Saravi of Iran in the final and lost 1-7 against a much experienced wrestler. Earlier in the day, Sachin fought back from a 3-5 deficit to beat Abdumalik Aminov of Uzbekistan 6-5 in the bronze medal match of the 67kg category. Prince then added the second bronze medal of the day to India’s kitty when he registered a dominant 10-1 win over Didar Amannazarov of Turkmenistan in the 82 kg Greco Roman.