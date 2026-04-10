Asian Wrestling Championships: Meenakshi Goyat bags silver; Sujeet, Abhimanyou, Sandeep enter gold medal bouts

At the Asian Wrestling Championships, Meenakshi set up the title clash with Jin Zhang of China in the 53-kg category, an Olympic Games weight classification. (UWW)

Meenakshi Goyat added a third silver to India’s tally in the women’s 53kg category, while three men’s freestyle wrestlers advanced to the gold medal bouts in their respective weight classes at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships here on Friday.

Monika (women’s 65kg) and Harshita (women’s 72kg) then signed off with bronze medals to take India’s overall medals tally into double figures — three silver and seven bronze.

India’s sole gold medal hope on Friday rested on Meenakshi, who had fought back from the brink in the semi-finals to reach this far. However, the 25-year-old was not at her best and went down 0-10 against China’s Jin Zhang.