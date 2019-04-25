Asian Wrestling Championships: Divya Kakran, Manju Kumari win bronze medals

Divya Kakran won a bronze medal in 68 kg category after defeating Mongolian wrestler Battsetseg Soronzonbold of Mongolia on Thursday at Asian Wrestling Championships. Apart from Kakran, Manju Kumari also won a bronze medal in 59kg as she defeated Vietnamese wrestler Thi Huong Dao in 59kg by 11-2 to win the second medal for India.

The remaining three wrestlers, Seema, Lalita and Pooja lost their respective bouts in the competition on Thursday.

With two medals in the day, India took their tally in the competition to 10 medals (1 Gold, 3 Silver & 6 Bronze). Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat will be in action on Friday.

(More details awaited)