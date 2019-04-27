Asian Wrestling Championships: Gurpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar win silver medals

Gurpreet Singh and Sunil Kumar won a silver medal each in their respective Greco-Roman bouts at the Asian Wrestling Championships on Saturday. Held in Xi’an, China, Gurpreet was beaten 0-8 in the final by Hyeonwoo Kim of Korea in the final of 77kg category. Sunil Kumar, competing in 87kg, went down to Hossein Ahmad Nouri of Iran in the title clash.

On the penultimate day of the competition, India finished with two medals even as Prem missed out on a bronze medal finish.

On his way to the final, Gurpreet had an impressive outing where he thrashed Bakhit Sharif K Badr of Qatar 10-0 in the quarterfinals before a narrow 6-5 win over Tamerlan Shadukayev of Kazakhstan in the last-four.

Sunil Kumar entered the final after wins over Azamat Kustubayev of Kazakhstan in his semifinal bout, while he had earlier beaten Tokhirdzhon Okhonov of Tajikistan 14-7 in the last-eight stage.

Prem, another Indian in contention for a medal after he made the bronze-medal play-off due to repechage in the 130kg class. He went down to Muminjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals, but could not finish on the podium.

Prem had made it to the playoffs after Abdullaev reached the gold medal round. Prem lost to Kazakhstan’s Damir Kuzembayev in the third-fourth place fight.

Also on the day, India’s campaign ended in 55kg and 63kg weight divisions when Manjeet and Vikram Krushnath Kurade lost their respective quarterfinal bouts.