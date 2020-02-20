Asian Wrestling Championships: A 6 am wake-up call for dope test

Aditya Kundu (R) and Loiqi Amirkhonzoda wait for their bout to restart after a technical glitch. Aditya Kundu (R) and Loiqi Amirkhonzoda wait for their bout to restart after a technical glitch.

Iran’s Behrooz Mohammadali Hedayat received a wake-up call on Wednesday by India’s dope control officers. A day before, Hedayat was leading his 87kg Greco-Roman semifinal against Kyrgyzstan’s Azat Salidinov 7-0 when he suddenly held his ankle, and hobbled out of the mat with less than 10 seconds remaining in the bout. That put him on the radar of anti-doping officials, as he would have been tested for performance-enhancing drugs if he had finished on the podium.

To test anyone outside the top four, dope control officers need permission from the event organisers; in this case, the WFI. So the United World Wrestling ordered Hedayat be tested and sought WFI’s assent. By then, the Iranian had left the venue. So the dope-control officers paid a surprise visit at his hotel at around 6am on Wednesday and collected his urine sample. That will now be sent to the testing lab in Doha and it’ll at least be a couple of weeks before we know if Hedayat was actually injured or was faking it, as the organisers suspect.

No rooms for Indian team

The three bronze India won, though, could barely mask the series of unfortunate events that unfolded at the Championships on Wednesday.

On the eve of the first day of women’s wrestling of this thoroughly-mismanaged event, the Indian team that reached Delhi from their base camp in Lucknow did not have any rooms at the official hotel. The wrestlers and coaches were stranded for several hours before they were ultimately moved to another hotel.

The coaches, it is learnt, weren’t provided transport to travel from the hotel to the stadium, where the draw for Thursday’s bouts was being conducted. And since the support staff were not given a place to stay, a coach offered them his room while proposing to stay at his residence in Delhi. A source said the team had to skip their training session on Wednesday because of the confusion. However, the Wrestling Federation of India downplayed that bit.

“There was some problem today because we did not have enough rooms. We hope to move the Indian team to the official hotel tomorrow,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said.

Technical malfunctions

Kundu won a medal on Wednesday but it wasn’t without a glitch. Twenty-one seconds into his quarterfinal against Tajikistan’s Loiqi Amirkhonzoda, there was a technical malfunction which led to the bout being stopped for almost 10 minutes. Both wrestlers initially stood on the mat while waiting for matters to get sorted out. Later though, they wore their tracksuits and sat on the edge of the mat as organisers got into panic mode in trying to salvage the situation. Kundu eventually won 9-0. Later, the technical officials and volunteers got an earful from WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

