Sunil Kumar wins gold in Asian Wrestling C’ships, beaks 27-year wait for India in Greco-Roman

Sunil Kumar secured India’s first Greco-Roman gold medal in Asian Wrestling Championships in 27 years. (Express Photo by Abhinav Sinha) Sunil Kumar secured India’s first Greco-Roman gold medal in Asian Wrestling Championships in 27 years. (Express Photo by Abhinav Sinha)

Sunil Kumar on Tuesday overcame Kyrgyzstan’s Azat Salidinov 5-0 in the 87kg summit clash to win India’s first Greco-Roman gold medal in Asian Wrestling Championships in 27 years.

Coming on the back of an emphatic win in the semifinal, Kumar defeated his opponent in the finals to win the yellow metal the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Sunil Kumar comprehensively defeated Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan in the final of the 87kg category. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Sunil Kumar comprehensively defeated Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan in the final of the 87kg category. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

In the semis it was a see-saw battle for Kumar as he was down 1-8 against Azamat Kustubayev but made a great comeback, grabbing 11 points on the trot to win the bout at 12-8.

“I am feeling happy to have earned India’s first gold medal today. I have worked really hard on my ground techniques and it feels good to have done better than my last year’s performance,” Sunil told PTI after his match.

Sunil Kumar on Tuesday overpowered Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the 87kg summit bout. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Sunil Kumar on Tuesday overpowered Azat Salidinov of Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the 87kg summit bout. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

In 2019 also, Kumar had made it to the final and ended with a silver medal.

Another Indian, Arjun Halakurki won a bronze in Greco-Roman 55kg, his first medal at his first senior international event.

Arjun was leading 7-1 against Iran’s Naserpour but lost 7-8 in the semifinal.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.