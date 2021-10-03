Asian TT Championships: Top ranked Indian, Sharath in men’s singles quarterfinals

Top ranked Indian table tennis player, A Sharath Kamal reached the quarterfinals of the Asian TT Championships at Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar on Sunday smashing Mohammed Abdulwahhab 8-11, 10-12, 6-11.

The World No. 33rd Sharath will face world No. 22 Lee Sangsu of Korea for a place in the semfinals later.

Earlier in the round of 16, the veteran of three Olympics blanked Dzhalil Zokhiri of Tajikistyan and in the round of 32, the 38-year-old pulverised Mohammadali Rouintanesfahani of Iran 10-12, 7-11, 7-11.

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, another Indian who featured in the pre-quarterfinals lost to Kazuhiro Yoshimura of Japan 9-11, 11-6, 6-11, 9-11.

Moreover, Sharath with his Chennai citymate Sathiyan also entered the semifinals of the mens’ doubles along with another Indian pair of Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai.

Manav and Harmeet upset world ranked No. 17 pair Alamian brothers – Noshad and Nima – of Iran 12-10, 11-5, 11-6 in the quarterfinals and will take on top seeds Woojin Jang and Jonghoon Lim of Korea on Monday.

Meanwhile, Sharath and Sathiyan will meet Yukiya Uda and Shunsuke Togami of Japan in the fight for place in the final. In the quarterfinals, the Indian duo drubbed Zhe Yu Clarence Chew and Kun Ting Beh of Singapore 11-9, 11-7, 12-10.

By virtue of reaching the semifinals in doubles events, the India doubles teams are assured of bronze medals.

In the team events which concluded on Friday, India men won a bronze medal.

Results (Indians):

MEN Singles Round of 16

Mohammed Abdulwahhab (Qatar) lost to A Sharath Kamal (India) 8-11, 10-12, 6-11; Kazuhiro Yoshimura (Japan) bt Gnanasekaran Sathiyan (India) 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 11-9

Round of 32

Sanil Shetty lost to Shunsuke Togami (Japan) 7-11, 11-9, 13-11, 9-11, 9-11; Kirill Gerassimenko (Kazakhstan) bt Manav Thakkar 12-10, 11-5, 8-11, 13-11; Zokhiri Dzhalil (Tajikistan) lost to Sharath 6-11, 3-11, 4-11; Ahmad Khalil Al Mohannadi (Qat) lost to G Sathiyan 2-11,6-11, 11-7, 9-11

Round of 64

Naif Al Jadai (Saudi) lost to Sathiyan 3-11, 10-12, 1-11; Harmeet Desai lost to Nima Alamian (Iran) 8-11, 8-11, 11-7, 6-11; Mohammadali Rouintanesfahani (Iran) lost to Sharath 10-12, 7-11, 7-11; Mohamed Shaffan (Moldova) lost to Manav 5-11,7-11, 4-11; Sanil bt Md Rameez (Pak) 11-3, 11-7, 11-2

Round of 128

Ahmed Alawlaqi (Qatar) lost to Harmeet 7-11, 6-11, 5-11; Fahed Almughanne (Qat) lost to Manav 11-13, 4-11,5-11, Sanil bt Jaber Al Balhan (Kuwait) 11-6, 5-11, 11-6)

Doubles

Quarterfinals

Noshad Alamiyan-Nima Alamian (Iran) lost to Harmeet -Manav 10-12, 5-11, 6-11; Zhe Yu Clarence Chew-Kun Ting Beh (Singapore) lost to Sharath-Sathiyan 9-11, 7-11, 10-12

Round of 16

Naif Al Jadai-Abdulaziz Al-Abbad (Saudi) lost to Harmeet-Manav 4-11, 9-11, 9-11; Kirill Gerassimenko-Alan Kurmangaliyev (Kazhakstan) lost to Sharath-Sathiyan 9-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 7-11;

Rd of 32

Ahmed Alawlaqi Fahed Almughanne (Qatar) lost to Sharath-Sathiyan 5-11, 5-11, 2-11; Rafanael Nikola Niman- Fikri Faqih Fadilah lost to Harmeet-Manav 4-11, 4-11, 7-11;

WOMEN Singles Round 32

Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Saki Shibata (Japan) 6-11,5-11,3-11; Sreeja Akula lost to Hoi Kem Doo (Hong Kong) 8-11, 10-12, 4-11; Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Minami Ando (Japan) 11-9, 6-11, 7-11, 7-11; Archana Kamath lost to Yubin SHIN (Korea) 3-11, 12-14, 8-11

Round of 64

Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh (Mongolia) lost to Sutirtha 6-11, 4-11, 4-11; Archana bt Elina Maharjan (Nepal) 11-3, 11-2, 11-5; Yu-Jhun Li (Chinese Taipei) lost to Ayhika5-11, 2-11, 11-4,9-11; Siti Aminah (Indonesia) lost to Sreeja 4-11, 7-11, 10-12

Doubles

Quarterfinals

Miyu Nagasaki-Minami Ando of Japan bt Sutirtha Mukherjee-Ayhika Mukherjee 11-4, 11-5, 4-11, 7-11, 11-8

Round of 16

Sutirtha-Ayhika bt Szu Chen-Yu-LI Yu-Jhun (Tpe) 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9; Archana-Sreeja lost to Hoi Kem Doo-Ho Ching Lee of Hong Kong 10-12, 7-11, 12-10, 13-15

Rd 32 women

Archana-Sreeja bt Sonam Sultana-Sadia Rahman Mou of Bangladesh 11-5, 11-5, 11-6; Miyu Nagasaki – Minami Ando (Jpm) bt Sutirtha-Ayhika 11-4, 11-5, 4-11, 7-11, 11-8.