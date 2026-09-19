Asian Games: Tajinderpal Toor replaced as India’s flagbearer due to kit

India were forced to make a last-minute change in their male flagbearer at the Asian Games opening ceremony, replacing shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor with kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat. The Indian Olympic Association confirmed this with a short statement. “Due to technical issues, Tajinderpal Singh Toor will not be able to be India’s flagbearer. Pawan Sehrawat will be India’s male flagbearer today.” Toor was to lead out the Indian contingent at the athletes parade with shooting star Manu Bhaker later on Saturday.

According to a report on news agency Press Trust of India, Toor had to be replaced because the shot-putter had not yet received his official kit, which will prevent him from attending the gala event.