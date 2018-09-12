Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman invited by AIIMS for medical treatment: Report

Swapna Barman celebrates after winning the gold medal. (PTI File Photo) Swapna Barman celebrates after winning the gold medal. (PTI File Photo)

The Asian Games 2018 gold medallist Swapna Barman was reportedly invited by the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi for a medical treatment. The report came a few days just a few days after Barman’s coach Subhas Sarkar said that the heptathlon athlete is scheduled to undergo medical tests and may consider surgery. As per the report from the newspaper The Hindu, the doctors from the hospital sent the 21-year-old a message in which they described her as “the nation’s pride” and offered to give her the “best possible treatment available”.

“We invite the nation’s pride — Asian Games gold medallist heptathlete Swapna Barman — to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences [AIIMS] for diagnosis and treatment of her tooth infection and lower back pain. You brought smiles on the faces of a million Indians, it is now our turn to make you smile without pain and suffering. The 2,000 resident doctors at AIIMS will work hard to ensure that you have the best possible treatment available,” the message said.

Sarkar, as per the report, said that Barman is scheduled to “undergo a series of medical tests and may opt for surgery, if required, on her problematic lower back.” He added that Barman is not in a physical state to compete and getting back into shape remains her priority. The athlete reportedly suffered from lower back problems in Jakarta and has faced troubles in the lumbar region since the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar.

“We understand that the athlete has problems in her lumbar region [lower back] since the past year and that the player is also possibly looking at surgical intervention after medical investigations. Her coach has noted that Ms. Barman’s medical treatment is a priority now as there is a danger of her collapsing if she continues to compete,” Harjit Singh Bhatti from AIIMS was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

“It is now our turn to show gratitude and love for our player, and we as doctors can offer good medical care, diagnosis, and treatment. AIIMS is the best in the country in terms of manpower, quality diagnosis, and international treatment and recovery programmes. We will offer the very best for our very best athlete. So we have sent this open invitation to ensure that this gifted athlete is able to compete longer and ensure that our country remains on the top in the medal tally,” he added.

Swapna Barman became the first Indian athlete to win the gold medal in the heptathlon at the Asian Games.

