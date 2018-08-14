Asian Games gold medallist Hakam Singh passes away

Hakam Singh Bhattal won gold in the men’s 20 km walk in the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games. (Source: ANI) Hakam Singh Bhattal won gold in the men’s 20 km walk in the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games. (Source: ANI)

Asian Games gold medallist athlete Hakam Singh passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Sangrur, Punjab.

He had been ailing for some time and was undergoing treatment for liver and kidney ailments. He was 64.

Singh won gold in 20 km race walk event during the 1978 Asiad at Bangkok.

The Dhyan Chand awardee had also served as Havaldar in the 6 Sikh regiment.

Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the athlete, while Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh helped him with Rs 5 lakh.

Punjab Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi expressed profound grief over the demise of Singh.

Condoling the demise of the athlete, Rana Sodhi said that both Punjab as well as the country would remember the glorious achievements of Singh in the sporting arena.

He termed the passing away of Singh as end of an era and an irreparable loss to the sports fraternity.

