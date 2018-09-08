Follow Us:
Saturday, September 08, 2018
Asian Games bronze medallist Harish Kumar returns to selling tea for a living

Asian Games bronze medallist Harish Kumar returns to selling tea for a living

Nothing has changed for Asian Games bronze medallist Harish Kumar, who has gone back to selling tea at New Delhi's Majnu Ka Tilla.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 8, 2018 12:48:57 pm
Harish Kumar, who returned from Asian Games with a bronze for India, has gone back to selling tea in Delhi (Source: ANI)
Harish Kumar represented India in Sepak Takraw at the Asian Games 2018. Not many in India knew about the sport till he helped his team return back from Indonesia with a bronze. However, nothing has changed for Harish Kumar, who has gone back to selling tea at New Delhi’s Majnu Ka Tilla.

Son of an auto-rickshaw driver, Harish sells tea in Delhi to make both ends meet before leaving for practice in the afternoon. While various state governments promised cash rewards as well as government jobs to the Asian Games medallists, Harish Kumar continues with his daily struggles, hoping for a good job in order to support his family.

Speaking to ANI, Harish said, “I have many family members and there is a very meagre source of income. I help my father at the tea shop to support my family. I dedicate four hours every day between 2 to 6 for my practice. For my future, I want to get a good job to support my family.”

“I started playing this sport from 2011. My coach Hemraj brought me into this sport. We also used to play with a tyre when my coach Hemraj spotted me and introduced me to the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Thereafter I started receiving monthly funds and kits. I practice every day and will keep on doing it to bring more laurels for my country,” he said.

Harish’s mother, Indira Devi said, “I have brought up my kids with a lot of struggle. His father is an auto-driver and we have a small tea shop. My son also works at tea shop to assist his father. I am very thankful to the government for providing food and accommodation to my son. I am very thankful to his coach Hemraj who has supported my kid to achieve this accomplishment.”

Speaking of the hard times their family went through, Harish’s brother Dhawan said, “There were times when we did not have money to pay our rent. His coach Hemraj took him under his training and admitted him to the stadium. Later Sports Authority of India supported us by giving monthly finances and sports kits.. I also urge the government to give my brother a government job so that he can support our family.”

Must Watch

