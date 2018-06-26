Asian Games Boxing qualification: Gaurav Solanki, Vikas Krishan in Indian squad, trials in only two categories

The rest of the team was finalised in a meeting of the selection committee and the names were on expected lines. (Source: PTI/File) The rest of the team was finalised in a meeting of the selection committee and the names were on expected lines. (Source: PTI/File)

Commonwealth Games gold-medallists Gaurav Solanki (56kg) and Vikas Krishan (75kg) were among the boxers selected on Tuesday for the Asian Games, for which two weight categories will be decided following trials.

The Asian Games will feature seven weight categories – 49kg, 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69kg, and 75kg. The Boxing Federation of India on Tuesday decided that trials would only be conducted in the 60kg and 64kg categories. While World and Asian medallist Shiva Thapa will clash with Gold Coast CWG silver-medalist Manish Kaushik in 60kg, Dheeraj Rangi will take on Rohit Tokas in the 64kg trials to be held on June 29, a top federation official told PTI.

The rest of the team was finalised in a meeting of the selection committee and the names were on expected lines.

Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Amit Panghal (49kg), and Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) are certain to make the squad along with Vikas and Gaurav for the Games scheduled in Indonesia from August 18. Gaurav had won a gold medal in the Chemistry Cup last week.

It was not yet clear whether the selectors opted for Ulaanbaatar Cup gold-medallist Mandeep Jangra or veteran Manoj Kumar in the 69kg category. Manoj had lost in the quarterfinals of the Chemistry Cup in Germany last week.

The selectors’ move has already triggered an avalanche of discontent with contenders such as former Youth World Champion Sachin Siwach (52kg) and senior World Championship bronze-medallist Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) lodging a protest over denial of trials to them.

However, it remains to be seen whether the BFI would pay any heed to their objections.

While Bidhuri had won a bronze medal at a tournament in Russia earlier this year, Siwach had made a commanding debut in the World Series of Boxing (WSB), beating a Russian boxer in his own backyard.

None of the selection committee members were willing to speak on the matter as of now. The squad had been similarly picked without trials before the Commonwealth Games.

