Asian Games 2018: Pain subsides, hope floats for Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu had complained of discomfort in her lower back in May. (PTI Photo) Mirabai Chanu had complained of discomfort in her lower back in May. (PTI Photo)

Her Asian Games participation is in doubt due to a lower back problem, but world champion and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu says the injury is not as bad as first thought and she would need just two weeks of training to be competition ready. Mirabai had complained of discomfort in her lower back in May. The injury has since puzzled doctors across the country, who are unable to diagnose the cause.

“I am confident that in two weeks I can prepare well for the Asian Games,” Mirabai told PTI. “The pain started around May 25. I travelled to several places including Delhi and Mumbai for treatment but the doctors are not able to diagnose what exactly the injury is. All tests have come back normal, the X-rays also don’t show anything,” she added.

But with less than a month to go for the continental showpiece, to be held in Indonesia from August 18, the ace weightlifter says the pain is subsiding. “…the treatment prescribed is working, in the past two days the pain has been less. Within 2-3 weeks if the pain continues to lessen, I will be able to lift weights.” The doctors have advised Mirabai, who competes in the 48kg category, to refrain from lifting heavy weights.

The world champion is currently at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala, where she is limiting herself to just upper body training. “I am in Patiala with everyone else in the camp, because we thought if I get treated here I can resume weightlifting as soon as the pain subsides. I am just concentrating on bodybuilding, and strengthening my upper body,” she said.

A decision on her participation will be made within the next two weeks and the 23-year-old is eager to take part. “I am very keen on participating in the Asian Games because in weightlifting the Asian countries like China, Thailand, Kazakhstan are the top countries. The competition will be good,” she said.

In November, the Manipuri had clinched India’s first gold at the World Championship in 22 years after lifting a new world record of 194kg (85kg+109kg) at Anaheim, USA. She had bagged the gold at the CWG in April by lifting a personal best of 196kg (86kg+110kg), a national record. After coming back from the CWG, she headed straight to the training centre at Shilaru, Himachal Pradesh. Mirabai had also requested the Sports Ministry to install CCTV cameras in her room and training hall as she feared her food could be spiked to implicate her in a doping scandal.

Apart from Mirabai, Rakhi Halder(63kg), CWG gold-medallist Sathish Sivalingam and Ajay Singh (both 77kg) and CWG bronze-medallist Vikas Thakur (94kg) have been selected to take part in the Asian Games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App