Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes send Independence Day wishes from Jakarta

As India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day on Friday, India athletes who have travelled to Indonesia for Asian Games are sending their wishes on the ocassion.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 15, 2018 9:02:40 am
Asian Games India squad for Hockey in Asian Games send their wishes on Independence Day. (Source: PTI)
With the Asian Games set to begin from Saturday this week, India announced their full 572-athlete contingent that will be participating in the Games in Indonesia. The athletes who have already reached Indonesia for the Games, sent their wishes on Wednesday as India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day. In a tweet, Hockey India captain, P R Sreejesh shared a video of the entire Hockey squad saying Independence Day in unison.

Shooter Heena Sidhu also, in a tweet, gave her wishes on the Independence Day. “Our feedom and independence came with struggle, with toil and hard work we made our country. We are our country and our country is us. Happy Independence day to all!!” she wrote.

 

India is celebrating their 72nd Independence Day on August 15, 2018. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi to mark the occasion. Wishes are also coming from former and current sportspersons all across India to mark the occasion. From former tennis ace Vijay Amritraj to current Asian Games athletes, several sportspersons are sharing their wishes on Independence Day.

