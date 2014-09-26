Asian Games 2014: Indian women’s squash team enters gold medal round

India’s squash players continued their splendid show in the ongoing Asian Games with the women’s team assuring the country another medal after humbling South Korea 2-0 in the semi-final clash at the Yeorumul Courts, in Incheon on Friday.

Joshna Chinappa started the proceedings on a positive note as the Chennai ace blanked Eunok Park 11-6 13-11 11-8 in 34 minutes. Next up was Dipika Pallikal and though the World No.12 lost a game but got past Sunmi Song 11-4 11-5 8-11 11-5 to make it easy for the Indian team as Anaka Alankamony did not have to appear on court.

Saurav Ghosal has already added a historic silver to the medal list — a first in Asian Games squash — in the men’s singles event, though the Kolkata-born player was disappointed to lose the gold to Kuwait’s Abdullah Almezayen.

Dipika, on the other hand, has won a bronze medal in the women’s singles event, also a first for Indian squash.

The Indian men’s team is also eyeing a medal as it is up up against Kuwait in the semi-final clash later on Friday.

Both men’s and women’s Indian teams will pocket at least bronze medals for the reaching the semifinals, just like they did in Guangzhou four years ago. India are also set to surpass their 2010 tally of three bronze, having won a bronze and silver through Pallikal and Ghosal, respectively.

