Asian Boxing Championships: Shiva Thapa, Ashish settle for Bronze, Amit Panghal reaches final

Shiva Thapa settled for a bronze medal at Asian Boxing Championships in Bangkok on Thursday after losing to Uzbekistan boxer Bobo-Usmon Baturov in 60k semifinal. The boxer had won gold in the 2013 edition, bronze in 2015 and silver in 2017.

Apart from Thapa, Ashish also settled for a bronze after losing to reigning Asian Games Champion in the 69kg category. Amit Panghal won his 52 kg boxing semifinal bout against the Chinese boxer to make it through to the final. He will contest for a gold medal.

Earlier, Pooja Rani made it to the final after defeating her Kazakh opponent in the 81kg women’s boxing event. Simranjit Kaur Baath also stormed into the 64 kg category final. Meanwhile, Sarita Devia lost to former World Champion Yang Wenlu in 60kg semifinal bout and settled for a bronze medal.

Manisha Maun also settled for a bronze in 54 kg to Taipei boxer Huang Hsiao-Wen, securing a bronze medal for herself. Nikhat Zareen also lost her 51 kg semifinal bout and settled for a bronze. Sonia Chahal won a silver medal in Semis (57 kg) of Asian Boxing Championships.

(More details awaited)