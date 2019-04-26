Asian Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal claims gold; Kavinder Bisht, Deepak Singh win silver

Amit Panghal claimed India’s first gold medal at the ongoing Asian Boxing Championships on Friday as he defeated Korea’s Kim Inkyu in a unanimous decision in 52kg category.

Advertising

Clinching his second successive gold of the year, Panghal had a successful campaign in his maiden international competition since shifting to the 52kg category from 49kg.

The Indian boxer looked confident from the beginning, and held his place with a solid defence against his opponent. The Asian Games gold-medallist clinched India’s first gold medal at the tournament.

News Flash: 1st GOLD medal for India in Asian Boxing Championships- 2019.

Amit Panghal wins GOLD medal in 52 kg category.

Worth mentioning that Amit Panghal won Gold medal in Asian Games last year. #AsianBoxingChampionships pic.twitter.com/QQholMAgtt — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) 26 April 2019

Deepak Singh and Kavinder Singh Bisht, however, settled for silver after losing their final in 49kg and 56kg categories respectively.

After Deepak lost to Nodirjon Mirzahmedov of Uzbekistan, the Indian contingetnt handed the referee the yellow card meant for seeking a review, which was introduced in the tournament on a trial basis this year. However, it is only meant as a gesture and the decision cannot be overturned.

Advertising

With a bandage over his right eye, Bisht lost to Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov in a unanimous decision. The wound, sustained in the semifinal, opened up in the third round that made the Indian boxer opt for a defensive approach as Uzbek clinched the match.

Meanwhile, Simranjit Kaur Baath goes down fighting to reigning World Champion Dou Dan in Final (64 kg) of Asian Boxing Championships. She had had lost to the Chinese in World Championships last year in semifinals as well.