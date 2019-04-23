Asian Athletics Championships Day 3: Swapna Barman wins silver medal in Heptathlon

Swapna Barman won the silver medal in Heptathlon event at the Asian Athletics Championships on Tuesday after scoring her season best with 5993 points. The 22-year old opened the medal tally for India on Day 3, adding the 11th medal for the country at the ongoing AAC taking place in Doha.

Barman finished with the silver medal behind Uzbeikstan’s Ekaterina Vornina (375) who scored 6198 points and missed breaking legendary Ghada Shouaa’s meet record of 6259 points.

Barman, however, was not satisfied with the second place. She said after the finish, “Not very happy, I am not pleased with my result in Javelin Throw this morning. Preparation was not good, I am injury queen you know (laughs), had a problem in ankle. I really wanted to do better.”

Barman, who also won gold at the Asian Championships in 2017, returned from the Asian Games in 2018 with a gold.

Swapna Barman’s biodata now reads like this:

GOLD: Asian Games 2018 (6026 points)

GOLD: Asian Championships 2017 (5942 points)

Breaking news: Dutee Chand storms into Final of Women's 200m at Asian Athletics Championships after winning her Heat clocking 23.33s. #AAC2019

Meanwhile, Dutee Chand stormed into the final of Women’s 200m after winning her Heat clocking 23.33s. Earlier in the tournament, Dutee finished fifth in the 100m finals.

Meanwhile, in a major blow to India, Jinson Johnson pulled out of the tournament, owing to an injury just hours before the 1500m finals. “His left calf muscle is troubling him at the moment. Doctors have advised him not to compete in such situation,” deputy chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said in a statement.

Johnson could not complete his 800m final race on Monday. He holds the national records in both 800m and 1500m.