Asian Athletics C’ships: Dutee Chand clinches bronze in women’s 200 m

Dutee Chand clinched the bronze medal in 200-metre sprint at the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships in Doha on Tuesday. She achieved the podium finish with a timing of 23.24 seconds.

Advertising

After a sluggish start, it was a tense finish for the Asian Games silver medallist as she was trailing the frontrunners towards the end but produced a kick to finish with a medal that she deserved in Doha.

“I am really very happy. I missed a medal in 100m & relay. I put too much effort in 100m, was not sure of medal in 200m. Just did my best and I am happy,” Dutee said moments after finishing the race.

Bahrain’s Salwa Naser won yet another gold medal with a timing of 22.74s while 100m gold medalist Olga Safronova took silver (22.87)

Advertising

However, despite recording her season-best timing of 23.24 seconds Chand will not make it to the World Championships.

Meanwhile, there no medal for India in women’s discus throw. Navjeet Dhillon finished fourth with best attempt of 57.47m (SB). Kamalpreet Kaur finished 5th with best attempt of 55.59m.