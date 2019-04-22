Asian Athletics Championships: Gomathi Marimuthu bags gold, MP Jabir, Sarita Gayakwad secure bronze

Gomathi Marimuthu won the women’s 800m race to bag the first gold medal for India at the 23rd Asian Athletics Championships on Monday. She did so with a timing of 2:02.70 (PB) in a close finish with China’s Chunyu Wang (2:02.96).

Earlier, Jabir Madari Palliyalil and Sarita Gayakwad secured the bronze medals in men’s and women’s 400m hurdles respectively.

Gayakwad began India’s medal rush on Monday as she won the bronze medal in the women’s 400m hurdles with a timing of 57.22, behind Vietnam’s Quach The Lan (56.10) and Bahrain’s Aminat Yusuf Jamal (56.39).

However, that means she cannot qualify for the World Championships as she needed a time of 56.00 or better to qualify for the finale.

Meanwhile, MP Jabir registered a personal best of 49.13s to finish third. He has also qualified for the World Championships (49.30s qualifying mark).

Currently, India has secured seven medals at the Asian Championships in Doha.