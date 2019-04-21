Asian Athletics Championship: Annu Rani, Avinash Sable win silver medal; MR Poovamma, Parul Chaudhary secure bronze

India opened their account at the 23rd Asian Athletics Championship in Doha, Qatar on Sunday (April 21) when Annu Rani won silver medal in women’s javelin throw and almost at the same time, Parul Chaudhary bagged a bronze medal in women’s 5000m race. Avinash Sable won a silver medal in men’s 3000m SC. It was a remarkable comeback from Sable who was at the fourth place in the last lap but finished second in 8:30.19 seconds. MR Poovamma clinched the bronze medal in women’s 400m by finishing the race in 53.21s.

Though I clocked 52.4 at heat’s my body dint recover as expected ,was expecting for a silver. But made it to the podium.🇮🇳@timesofindia @afiindia @jaideepSTOI@Olympics @asianathletics pic.twitter.com/IHywhS6wFn — POOVAMMA M R (@PoovammaMR) 21 April 2019

Earlier in the day, Dutee Chand qualified for the 100m semi-finals following a national record breaking performance. Meanwhile, there was heartbreak for Hima Das who picked up an injury during her 400m heats.

Annu Rani had won a bronze medal at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championship in Bhubaneswar with a throw of 57.32 metres. On Sunday she bettered that throw with 60.22 metres in her first throw. Huihui Lyu of China won the gold medal with a throw of 65.83 in her second attempt.

The Chinese athlete had multiple 60.0+ metre throws going 64.92 metres in her first throw, 62.37m in her third attempt and 62.27m in the sixth throw. Rani, meanwhile, couldn’t improve on her 60.22m with 58.86 metres in the second throw the closest possible.

Annu’s performance was, however, more than 2m short of her national record shattering effort of 62.34m during Federation Cup last month which gave her a berth in the World Championships to be held in September-October.

The other Indian in the fray, Sharmila Kumari finished seventh with a best throw of 54.48m.

Congratulations Parul Chaudhary for the Bronze in Women’s 5000m and to Annu Rani for clinching the Silver medal in Women’s Javelin Throw.#AsianAthleticsChampionship2019 .

Very proud of the wonderful effort. pic.twitter.com/tjU8MDOeMC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 21 April 2019

Natta Nachan of Thailand set her personal best with throw of 56.01 metres to clinch the bronze medal.

In the 5000m race, Parul claimed bronze medal with time of 15:36.03 to stand behind gold medallist Winfred Mutile Yavi (15:28.87) and Bontu Rebitu (15:29.60) of Bahrain.

She bettered her earlier personal best of 15:58.35 which she had clocked during the Federation Cup last month. The other Indian in the fray, Sanjivani Jadhav finished fourth with a time of 15:41.12.

In the evening session, Saritaben Gayakwad (58.17s) and M Arpitha (58.20s) qualified for women’s 400m hurdles finals from their respective heats while M P Jabir (50.17s) did the same in men’s 400m hurdles.

Dutee, 23, clocked 11.28 seconds to win the heat number four of the women’s 100m race and qualify for the semifinals. He bettered her earlier national record of 11.29 seconds which she set last year in Guwahati.

The Odisha runner, however, could not touch the 11.24 second qualification mark for the World Championships, to be held here in September-October.

Other top Indian athletes like Jinson Johnson (men’s 800m), Muhammed Anas and Arokia Rajiv (both men’s 400m), Praveen Chitravel (men’s triple jump) and Gomathi Marimuthu (women’s 1500m) expectedly advanced to the next round of their respective events.