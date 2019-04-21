Asian Athletics Championship: Dutee Chand breaks national record; Hima Das injured

India’s two premier athletes had a mixed day at the Asian Athletics Championship in Doha with Dutee Chand breaking her national record in the 100m Heats while Hima Das was injured in the 400m Heat.

Advertising

At the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Dutee broke her own national record – set at the Inter-state meet in Guwahati last year. On Sunday she clocked 11.28 seconds – marginally better than her previous best of 11.29 seconds.

That’s Dutee Chand after improving her own National Record with a timing of 11.28s this morning in 100m (W) heats at #AAC2019 #Doha All the best champ for finals!#AsianAthletics @qatarathletics @sports_odisha

@ pic.twitter.com/AhwegDyjUd — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) April 21, 2019

However, there was disappointment with injury to Hima in the 400m sprint department. The 19-year-old suffered back pain and pulled out halfway through the race. Later, Athletics Federation of India (AFI) confirmed in a tweet: “She had spasm at L4 and L5. The Doctor who attended to her informed us and has said [there’s] nothing serious. She will be OK within a day or two,” said Radhakrishnan Nair, Deputy Chief Coach. Hima is also the national record holder with 50.79s clocked in the Jakarta Asiad last year.

The other athlete in 400m women’s heats, M.R. Poovamma qualified for the final clocking 52.46 seconds as she finished behind Bahrain’s Salwa Naser (52.29) in the second spot.

Muhammed Anas made the semifinal in the men’s 400m finishing third in his heats with time of 46.36 seconds along with Arokia Rajiv, who climbed from fifth place around the 200m mark to win his heat with time of 46.25 seconds.

Advertising

Jinson Johnson progressed to the men’s 800m semifinal as he finished second behind host Qatar’s Jamal Hairane, with time of 1:53.43.

Meanwhile, Gomathi Marimuthu qualified for the women’s 800m final as she finished second in her heats, clocking 2:04.96s.

Praveen Chithravel moved to the men’s triple jump final after finishing ninth in the qualification round with 15.66m.

More Indian athletes will be involved in further events today: 400m hurdles, javelin throw (women), 5000m, 400m men’s semifinal, 400m women’s final, 3000m steeplechase men’s, 800m men’s semifinal and 10,000m men’s final.