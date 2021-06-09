Aruna Tanwar set to be India’s first ever taekwondo entry at Tokyo Paralympics

Aruna Tanwar is the first Indian to qualify for the Paralympic Games in taekwondo. (Twitter/ArunaTanwar)

Aruna Tanwar has been awarded a wild card entry for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will make her the first Indian to compete in the global multi-para sport event, the national federation said on Wednesday.

Indian Taekwondo president Namdev Shirgaonkar said Aruna received the wild card based on her “exemplary past performances”.

“She is the first Taekwondo athlete from India to qualify for the Paralympics. This has opened the doors for all the aspiring athletes specially all the female athletes that want to be in this position,” Shirgaonkar said in a statement.

“We thank the World Taekwondo for the consideration and PCI for this opportunity. India Taekwondo has extended all support for her preparation for Tokyo Paralympics and have also recommended her name for TOPS for extended necessary support to make the dream of Paralympic medal a reality.”

Aruna is the current World No. 4 in the women’s U-49 category.

A five time national champion, she has finished on podium in the last four years at both Asian Para Taekwondo Championships and World Para Taekwondo Championships, the release said.

The Tokyo Paralympics will be held from August 24 to September 5.