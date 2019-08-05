Toggle Menu
How India’s sporting stars reacted to Article 370 being scrapped

The central government on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

ABVP and VHP workers in Ranchi celebrate government’s decision to abolish Article 370. (PTI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution had been scrapped, thereby removing the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir, and India’s sportspersons welcomed the decision.

The central government further ordered the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. While the Union Territory of Ladakh will be without a legislature, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with a legislature.

Here is how the sporting fraternity reacted to the news:

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who were put under house arrest Sunday night, have condemned the decision.

