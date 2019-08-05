How India’s sporting stars reacted to Article 370 being scrapped

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that Article 370 of the Indian Constitution had been scrapped, thereby removing the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir, and India’s sportspersons welcomed the decision.

The central government further ordered the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. While the Union Territory of Ladakh will be without a legislature, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with a legislature.

Here is how the sporting fraternity reacted to the news:

Here’s to more inclusiveness. May there be peace and love. #Article370 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 5, 2019

The scrapping of #Article370 is certainly a good and bold move. Loss of lives and uncertainty in the valley has to be addressed someday. #JammuAndKashmir @AmitShah @BJP4India — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) August 5, 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, who were put under house arrest Sunday night, have condemned the decision.