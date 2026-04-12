Army Havildar Sawan Barwal, overcomes mini-blackouts, breaks India’s 48-year marathon record in Rotterdam
"In the last 2 km, my head felt like it was frozen because of the breeze. I had put water on my head to remain cool, which is what marathon runners usually do but I didn't expect it to be so windy. I fell twice with just 20 metres to go because of the effect of the cold wind on my head," says India's new marathon record holder Sawan Barwal.
Army havildar Sawan Barwal did what no other Indian marathoner has done for nearly half a century.
At the NN Marathon Rotterdam, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race on Sunday, the 28-year-old from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, clocked 2 hours 11 minutes and 58 seconds to break the late Shivnath Singh’s marathon record of 2:12:00 set in 1978.
India’s oldest athletic record was broken by the long-distance runner making his debut in the marathon.
India’s top half-marathoner could have gone even faster but for the cold breeze at the Dutch port city, conditions Barwal isn’t accustomed to. It proved to be a draining effort for Barwal, who experienced two mini-blackouts with 20 metres left in the 41.195 kilometer race. The time Barwal clocked helped him to qualify for this year’s Asian Games. Barwal finished in 20th place, while his compatriot T Gopi (2:13:16) was three places below him in a race won by 2021 Berlin Marathon winner Guye Idemo Adola (2:03.54) of Ethiopia.
“My target before the marathon was to run 2:09:00, so breaking the national record was on my mind. The course was flat but after 35 kilometres, there was a cold breeze blowing. In the last 2 km, my head felt like it was frozen because of the breeze. I had put water on my head to remain cool, which is what marathon runners usually do but I didn’t expect it to be so windy. I fell twice with just 20 metres to go because of the effect of the cold wind on my head but was able to steady myself and finish the race. A volunteer at the finish line helped me get back up and continue,” Barwal told The Indian Express from Rotterdam.
Barwal, son of a car driver, is posted in Dehradun. He is attached to Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune but is a key member of Reliance Foundation’s Project 2:09, as the name suggests, aimed at an Indian finishing a marathon in 2 hours and nine minutes.
Sawan’s coach Ajith Markose praised Barwal’s resilience towards the end of the race. “Weather-wise, today was very good. At the beginning of the race it was around 14 degrees Celsius and at the end of the marathon it was around 22 degrees. But there were strong winds towards the end of the race. He was progressing at the pace of 2:09.14 (potential finish time) till 40km. But in the last two kilometres, his pace came down because of the cold wind. If he had finished strongly, he could have clocked 2:09 today,” Markose, who is leading Project 2:09, said.
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One of the criteria for an athlete to be added to Markose’s training group is “being a national medalist”. But four years ago, Barwal was yet to make a mark. However, during a V02 Max test (oxygen/aerobic fitness level) at a selection trial, he excelled. “Without much training his VO2 Max was very good. It was 79 ml per kg of body weight (80-plus for elite marathon runners). We started training him as a 5,000 metres and 10,000 metre athlete and he progressed to half marathon in which he is the national record holder,” Markose said.
Barwal could have had his marathon debut earlier this year, but before the Valencia marathon he injured himself after a fall. He has bounced back in style. Now, Barwal is confident of running faster and has set his sights on a sub two-hour and nine minute marathon.
“I have gained confidence after breaking the national record in tough conditions. I am thankful to AFI, ASI and Reliance for supporting me. Now, the mental block of 2:12:00 (Singh’s record) has gone and I am sure that not only me but other marathon runners in India will also be inspired to keep breaking the record,” Barwal said.
Nihal Koshie is an Associate Editor and sports writer at The Indian Express. He is best known for his in-depth reporting and investigative work that often explores the intersection of sports and social issues. He is also a key member of the sports desk, which is based out of The Indian Express' office in Noida.
Professional Background
Role: Associate Editor (Sports) at The Indian Express.
Key Achievements: He is a two-time winner of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. He won the RNG award for 'Sports Journalism' for 2019 for his exclusive interview and follow up stories with sprinter Dutee Chand, who became the first Indian athlete to say she was in a same-sex relationship. He won his second RNG award in the 'Investigative Reporting' for 2023 for a series of exclusive stories related to sexual harassment charges levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by the country's top women wrestlers.
Expertise: While he covers major sports, he is particularly recognized for his extensive reporting on Athletics, investigative stories and long-form news features.
Recent Notable Topics & Articles (Late 2025)
Nihal Koshie’s recent work reflects a focus on investigative and human-interest stories
Recent investigative pieces: He recently wrote a profile of an Indian teenager serving a jail sentence in Kenya after being embroiled in a doping scandal while chasing "Olympic dreams."
Wrestling: He continues to track the political and social fallout of the Indian wrestling protests, including the recent public appearances of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the political career of wrestler Vinesh Phogat.
Recent long-form features: The story of the rise of Kranti Gaud, the young fast bowler who was a key member of the ICC women's World Cup-winning team; The physics and science behind modern cricket bats
Podcast Presence
He is a guest and contributor to the "Game Time" podcast by The Indian Express, where he provides technical and social analysis of current sporting events.
Experience: 24+ years
Previous experience: Times of India (2001-2005), Daily News and Analysis (2005 to 2010)
Nihal joined The Indian Express in May, 2010
Social Media
X ( formerly Twitter) : @nkoshie
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