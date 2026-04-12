Army Havildar Sawan Barwal, overcomes mini-blackouts, breaks India’s 48-year marathon record in Rotterdam

Army havildar Sawan Barwal did what no other Indian marathoner has done for nearly half a century.

At the NN Marathon Rotterdam, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race on Sunday, the 28-year-old from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, clocked 2 hours 11 minutes and 58 seconds to break the late Shivnath Singh’s marathon record of 2:12:00 set in 1978.

India’s oldest athletic record was broken by the long-distance runner making his debut in the marathon.

India’s top half-marathoner could have gone even faster but for the cold breeze at the Dutch port city, conditions Barwal isn’t accustomed to. It proved to be a draining effort for Barwal, who experienced two mini-blackouts with 20 metres left in the 41.195 kilometer race. The time Barwal clocked helped him to qualify for this year’s Asian Games. Barwal finished in 20th place, while his compatriot T Gopi (2:13:16) was three places below him in a race won by 2021 Berlin Marathon winner Guye Idemo Adola (2:03.54) of Ethiopia.