Arjuna awardee boxer Jai Bhagwan suspended for ‘assaulting’ hotel manager in Sirsa

Two-time Asian Championships medallist and Arjuna awardee Jai Bhagwan, who is an Inspector with Haryana police, has been suspended from service Thursday for allegedly assaulting a hotel manager in Sirsa.

The action has been taken after a police probe, prima-facie, found the allegation of assault as true.

Confirming the development, the inquiry officer of the case and Sirsa DSP Aryan Chaudhary told The Indian Express,” This was a preliminary inquiry and now a detailed departmental probe will be carried out in which the official may produce evidences and witnesses in support of his point of view.”

DSP Chaudhary added that he had submitted his report to the Sirsa SP Arun Singh on Wednesday. Jai Bhagwan has also been transferred to police lines in Sirsa from local Rori Police Station where he was looking after the responsibility of SHO.

Police sources said that the 34-year-old former Boxer had recently booked a room in a hotel in Sirsa. “He was accompanied by a female. Normally hotel owners don’t allow a male with a female companion other than wife. A dispute had taken place between the hotel manager and the boxer on this issue,” said a police official.

Later, the local hotel operators had met SP Arun Singh who ordered a police probe against Bhagwan.

In his complaint to the Sirsa SP, the hotel manager Virender Singh said that a hotel room was booked online for June 16 and June 17 in the name of Jai Bhagwan.

Singh said that the officer along with a woman had come to the hotel at 11:30 pm. “I asked him to provide identity proof of both but he asked me to open the room giving only his identity proof. When I refused to open the room, he threatened me stating that he is a police Inspector,” said the hotel manager, alleging that he also slapped him. “Then, he called few of his friends and asked me to show entire record of the hotel. Then he also erased his entry from the hotel register,” the hotel manager alleged.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the hotel.

Jai Bhagwan could not be reached for comment.

Jai Bhagwan has faced several complaints in the past too. In 2015, he was suspended following allegations of taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from a trader in Adampur when he was the SHO of Adampur Police Station.

In 2018, the boxer was booked for allegedly assaulting a woman inspector of Excise and Taxation Department during inspection of a liquor outlet in Hisar.

Delhi Commonwealth Games bronze medal winner Jai Bhagwan had also represented India in 2012 London Olympics.