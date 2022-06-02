scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Arjun Waskale, Priyanka Sirakwar earn World Athletics U-20 Championships tickets

Waskale had the double joy as he not only met the world junior event qualification standard, but also broke Sunil Dawar's meet record by clocking a personal best time of 3:46.31s in the men's 1500m.

By: PTI | Nadiad (gujarat) |
June 2, 2022 9:12:27 pm
Arjun Waskale of Madhya Pradesh qualified for the upcoming World Athletics U-20 Championships.

Arjun Waskale of Madhya Pradesh and Priyanka Sirakwar of Uttar Pradesh qualified for the upcoming World Athletics U-20 Championships to be held in Cali, Colombia, in the men’s 1500m and women’s 100m respectively during the National Federation Cup Junior Championships here on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Priyanka, who hails from Agra district, clocked 11.80 seconds in the women’s 100m in the opening heats. The qualifying mark for the August 1-6 world event is 11.90 seconds.

Aman Khokhar (Uttar Pradesh) was the fastest qualifier from the men’s 100m heats, clocking 10.62 seconds, 0.02 seconds adrift of the World Athletics U-20 Championships qualifying mark.

The 18-year-old Waskale had the double joy as he not only met the world junior event qualification standard, but also broke Sunil Dawar’s meet record by clocking a personal best time of 3:46.31s in the men’s 1500m.

Gagan Singh of Haryana made his U-20 debut at the national level with a gold as he won the 5000m race in 14:44.92s, a shade slower than the time he clocked in the state U-20 meet.

Results

Men 1500m: 1. Arjun Waskale (Madhya Pradesh) 3:46.31 (New Meet Record. Old: 3:48.54, Sunil Dawar, Bhopal, 2021); 2. J Rijoy (Kerala) 3:52.29; 3. Vikesh Dagur (Uttar Pradesh) 3:52.57.

Men 5000m: 1. Gagan Singh (Haryana) 14:44.92; 2. Shivaji Parashuram Madappagoudra (Karnataka) 14:47.38; 3. Pawan Kumar (Delhi) 14:48.89.

Men Pole Vault: 1. R Sakthi (Tamil Nadu) 4.60m; 2. Dev Meena (Madhya Pradesh) 4.60; 3. Tanuj Kumar (Haryana) and R Yugendran (Tamil Nadu) 4.50.

Discus Throw: 1. Shubhkarman Ghotra (Punjab) 53.00m; 2. Sumit Kumar (Rajasthan) 52.58; 3. Akshay Sheoran (Rajasthan) 48.47.

Women 1500m: 1. Akansha (Rajasthan) 4:33.99; 2. Laxita Sandilea (Gujarat) 4:34.32; 3. Ruhi Bohra (Delhi) 4:35.31.

Women 5000m: 1. Drashtiben Chaudhri (Gujarat) 16:53.33; 2. Supriti Kachap (Jharkhand) 16:57.01; 3. Jyoti (Haryana) 17:39.13.

Women Shot Put: 1. Jasmine Kaur (Punjab) 13.90m; 2. Vidhi (Uttar Pradesh) 13.11; 3. Jyoti Vaishnav (Rajasthan) 12.93.

