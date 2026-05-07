Archery World Cup: Men’s team suffer embarrassing loss against Bangladesh, Women defeat inexperienced Korea

Tarundeep Rai of India looks on during his event. (REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne)

On a day of contrasting fortunes at Archery World Cup Stage 2, the Indian women’s recurve team defeated 10-time Olympic champion South Korea while the men’s team lost shockingly against Bangladesh.

In the mixed team event, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat lost to Brazil in the second round.

The women’s team consisting of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and teenager Kumkum Mohod defeated Korea 5-1 in the semifinals to set up a gold medal clash against China on Sunday but the men’s recurve team consisting of veteran Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Boomadevara, and Yashdeep Bhoge failed to win a single set against Bangladesh in a 2-6 defeat.