Archery World Cup: India win bronze and silver

India opened their medal tally at the ongoing Archery World Cup at Antalya in Turkey on Friday with the compound women team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Divya Dhayal bagging a silver medal and mixed pair of Abhishek Verma and Vennam adding a bronze.

The Indian women compound team lost to winners Chinese Taipei, who finished 231, by three points. Vennam, Kirar and Dhayal lost the first two rounds but attempted a comeback in the third and fourth rounds to claim the second position. India scored 57, 55, 59 and 57 to take their total points to 228 in comparison to Chinese Taipei’s 59, 58, 57 and 57. Meanwhile, South Korea pulled off a performance to beat hosts Turkey 227-224 and claim the bronze medal.

The compound women’s team podium at #WCAntalya: 1 Chinese Taipei

2 India 🇮🇳

3 Korea 🇰🇷#archery 🏹🎯 — World Archery (@worldarchery) 25 May 2018

Later in the evening session, third seeded mixed pair of Abhisek and Vennam prevailed over Belgian duo of Reginald Kools and Sarah Prieels 158-155 in the bronze play-off to add a second medal to India’s tally.

This is India’s second and third medal at the World Cups this year after Vennam won bronze in the compound mixed team event with Abhishek Verma in April during the Shanghai World Cup.

The recurve women’s team of Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary and Ankita Bhagat will also be playing for bronze when they take on Chinese Taipei’s Lei Chien-Ying, Peng Chia-Mao and Tan Ya Ting on Saturday.

