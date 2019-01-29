Government knocks at Supreme Court doors to get AAI constitution amended

The sports ministry has approached the Supreme Court objecting to the Archery Association of India (AAI) election, submitting a plea to strike off amendments made to its constitution, which restrict public servants from holding office in a National Sports Federation (NSF).

The government’s move comes a month after former Indian Administrative Service and United Nations officer BV Papa Rao was appointed AAI president in polls held under the supervision of former chief election commissioner of India, SY Quraishi. The election, held under the new constitution drafted by Quraishi, was objected to by the sports ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA). However, the ministry does not only want the constitution re-drafted, but also wants AAI to conduct fresh elections.

In its application submitted last week, the ministry urged the Supreme Court to “direct the administrator (Quraishi) to relook at the revised constitution of AAI and revise it to ensure that it is strictly in accordance with the Code (NSDCI, 2011) and thereafter conduct fresh elections as per the revised constitution.”

The case is likely to be heard in the second week of February. In August last year, the Delhi High Court appointed Quraishi as the administrator of the AAI and handed him the responsibility to amend its constitution and conduct elections as per the sports code. Quraishi, a former sports secretary, made sweeping changes to the AAI constitution, borrowing from recommendations made by Justice RM Lodha in the BCCI case as well as the old and revised versions of the government’s sports code.

Among the most significant points in the amended constitution was that public servants could no longer hold positions in a sports federation (Article 12(e)(iv) and Article 17(f)). The sports ministry has fiercely objected to these clauses, claiming they do not tally with the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011.

“As per the provisions of NSDCI, 2011, there is no restriction on Public Servants to be member(s) or Officer Bearer(s) of any NSF/IOA, which work in autonomous environments. Accordingly, this clause is imposing an additional restriction,” the ministry wrote in its application. Interestingly, the sports ministry had reportedly included these points in the revised draft of the sports code, which was submitted to the Delhi High Court more than a year ago. The revised sports code was drafted last year by a nine-member panel that included the likes of Anju Bobby George and Abhinav Bindra. Among other things, it recommended that ministers in central and state governments should be disqualified from holding positions in sports federations. The sports ministry has withdrawn that draft from the Delhi High Court, insisting they wanted to ‘invite comments of all stakeholders.’

Advocate Rahul Mehra, one of the respondents in the case, termed it as an ‘unfortunate development.’ “The Supreme Court had said public servants should not be holding any office and now the sports ministry under a sports minister who is an Olympic medalist himself has a different take than the one he had earlier. I am expecting good sense will prevail over the ministry. There is a precedent in this case – the BCCI judgement by Justice Thakur,” he said.