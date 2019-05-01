Apurvi Chandela climbs to top position in World rankings

Shooter Apurvi Chandela on Tuesday climbed to the No. 1 position in ISSF World Rankings in 10m Air Rifle with 1,926 rankings points. In a tweet, the shooter wrote: “World Number 1. Touched a milestone in my shooting career today!!”

Advertising

In February, she had broken the World Record to register India’s first gold medal at the ISSF World Cup 2019 in New Delhi. The 26-year-old shooter had shot 252.9 in a thrilling 10m Women Air Rifle finale to bag the yellow metal at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi.

Earlier, this month, she managed to reach her fifth ISSF final in less than two years at Beijing. Apurvi topped the qualification charts with 630.9 after 60 shots but eventually finished outside the podium, finishing at the sixth position.

With Chandela occupying the top spot, Anjum Moudgil is the World No. 1 in the 10m air rifle event after her mixed team gold at the ISSF World Cup in Beijing.

Chandela is among the six Indian shooters who have secured 2020 Tokyo Olympic quotas. Apart from Chandela, who has earned a quota in 10m air rifle women, Moudgil (10m air rifle women), Saurabh Choudhary (10m Air Pistol men) and Divyansh have secured berths in the earlier World Cups and last year’s World Championship.

Abhishek Verma also secured a quota after winning his first gold in the men’s 10m air pistol event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Beijing, China.