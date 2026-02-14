Antonelli leads Russell as Mercedes tops the week’s final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Antonelli topped the afternoon session, replacing Russell behind the wheel. Russell led the way in the morning as the teams can run only one car on track in the test

By: AP
2 min readFeb 14, 2026 12:24 AM IST
MercedesRussell in his Mercedes in action. (AP photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell were the fastest at the end of three days of Formula 1 preseason testing in Bahrain on Friday.

Antonelli topped the afternoon session, replacing Russell behind the wheel. Russell led the way in the morning as the teams can run only one car on track in the test.

Three more days of testing are scheduled next week in Bahrain, after a secretive “shakedown” test in Spain last month.

Russell said Mercedes still has work to do before the first race of the season, the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

“Barcelona was very smooth, and probably smoother than we actually anticipated, in terms of reliability, in terms of performance,” he said. “We’ve got to Bahrain and in both regards we’ve taken a step back.

“We’ve got another test, a month until Melbourne. We’re obviously very focused on the performance but you’ve also got to finish the race if you want to fight for the result. Being a driver, you’re always focused on the performance, and a number of the team members are really focused on reliability and working hard on that.”

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton tested for the entire day and was second to Antonelli by more than half a second.

Story continues below this ad

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri also participated in both sessions and placed fourth. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar followed.

The drivers are testing new cars amid sweeping changes for 2026 that have made cars smaller and lighter and highlighted the strategy of charging an on-board battery and using electrical energy to boost speed.

Hadjar praised team’s new power unit, saying it “seems so far reliable, powerful, so I’m very happy so far. Very surprised already from the Barcelona shakedown to here, like how many laps we managed to achieve.

“It just seems easier to push to the limit compared to last year’s car. It’s a bit slower in general, and also lighter, smaller.”

Story continues below this ad

Charles Leclerc led the way for Ferrari on Thursday, going fastest by half a second from champion Lando Norris. On Wednesday, Norris topped the field.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Aryansh from Delhi, Sohaib from Gaya and Junaid from Multan: UAE's match-winners against Canada
Aryansh
Blessing Muzarabani, the boy who bowled without a shoe, knocked over Australia at T20 World Cup
Muzarabani
Prolific at 18, expensive at 14: When is Jasprit Bumrah at his most deceptive
Bumrah

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani led the charge with figures of 4/17
T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs victory
Advertisement
Best of Express
BNP secures big victory, Tarique Rahman tipped to be PM
Tarique Rahman
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty over alleged plot against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun: Report
nikhil gupta
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
O Romeo movie review
Anupam Mittal calls stubborn Shark Tank India 5 pitcher 'khula saand', Varun Alagh says he won't be able to get married  
Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank India
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Pakistan spinners vs India: Why Ajantha Mendis backs Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub at Premadasa
Pakistan
Aryansh from Delhi, Sohaib from Gaya and Junaid from Multan: UAE's match-winners against Canada
Aryansh
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
With BNP’s landslide win in Bangladesh, India must deal with a complex history
Bangladesh politics explained: Bangladesh election
These animals aren't afraid of fire
fire
India's computer vision health startup Krigat wins Supernova AI MEA in Cairo
India’s health AI startup Krigat celebrates after winning the Supernova AI MEA 2026 overall champion title in Cairo, taking home a $10,000 equity-free cash prize.
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News