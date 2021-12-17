Anti-doping bill introduced in Lok Sabha

A bill which seeks to provide statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) besides strengthening measures to tackle drug abuse in Indian sports was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The bill was introduced by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur amid protests by the opposition over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The bill is intended to provide a “statutory framework for the operation of the National Anti-Doping Agency, the National Dope Testing Laboratory and other dope testing laboratories and for creation of a National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports to strengthen anti-doping activities in sport.”

The bill seeks to give NADA powers of “investigation, levying sanctions for Anti-Doping Rule Violations, the disciplinary procedures to be adopted and the powers of inspection, sample collection and sharing and free flow of information.”

It also provides for the establishment of the NDTL and other dope testing laboratories.

The NDTL is currently suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for failing to meet technical requirements.