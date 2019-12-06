Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr II rematch: When and where to watch the fight?

Anthony Joshua is aiming to reclaim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles after suffering a shock loss to Ruiz Jr. (REUTERS Photo) Anthony Joshua is aiming to reclaim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles after suffering a shock loss to Ruiz Jr. (REUTERS Photo)

Andy Ruiz Jr will defend the WBA, IBF and WBO Heavyweight titles that he took from Anthony Joshua this summer in New York as the two men get set to run it back in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Joshua has been defeated just once in 23 fights, winning 22. 21 of those by knocking out his opponent. Ruiz Jr has fought 34 times, winning 33. 22 of those bouts by knock out.

Speaking about his opponent, Ruiz said: “I’m confident about the rematch, but I don’t underestimate any fighter. I know AJ’s going to come stronger and more focused but inside the gym, like Mike Tyson says, everyone has a plan until they get hit.”

Joshua has also said he’s coming to regain the titles he lost “It’s about how you come back. I have a different challenge in my head. When you’ve walked the road once, you can do it again,” the British boxer said ahead of the bout.

“I am looking at myself in the mirror and saying I know I’m better than that [losing last time round]. Andy is still the same person. He will come game and I’ve got to change some of my bits and bobs,” he said.

Here is all you need to know about the bout-

When is the Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr boxing match ?

The bout will be held on Saturday, December 7.

Where is the match being held?

The match is being held in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

What time is match?

The bout is expected to begin around 2.30 am IST on Sunday.

Where can I watch the match?

The fight will be broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US. There’s no known broadcaster for India presently.

Where can I watch Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz 2 Boxing Fight live online?

There is no official streaming site. You can follow reports of match right here at IndianExpress.com.

