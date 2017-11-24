Anthony Joshua trains in world’s highest boxing ring, see pics

Sky is the limit, quite literally, for heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua who used the iconic helipad of the Burj Al Arab to take part in a vigorous training session in highest boxing ring in Dubai.

Extraordinary images of the WBA and IBF heavyweight champion show Joshua going through typical drills on top of the luxurious hotel, which stands at a height of 321 metres. The boxer is seen training with Sebastian Eubank (son of boxer Chris Eubank) who is based in Dubai as a trainer.

Amidst talk of his future, Joshua put his weight behind Dubai’s drive to become the most active city in the world on Friday. This is not the first time that the hotel hosted an international sporting superstar on its helipad. The stunt saw Joshua follow in the footsteps of other sporting greats like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Roger Federer and Andre Agassi as he entered the world’s highest boxing ring.

Back in 2005, Roger Federer and Andre Agassi played a match at Burj Al Arab to promote the Dubai Duty Free Men’s Open, an exhibition tennis tournament in the Emirate. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Wooods are the big names who showcased their golfing skills on the famous helipad.

In 2013, David Coulthard took his Formula One car up there to perform several doughnuts to celebrate Red Bull’s one-two at the season-ending Grand Prix.