World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will make his boxing debut in the United States when he defends his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles against Jarrell Miller in New York on June 1.

Joshua says he plans to “embrace the culture and leave with an appetite for more” after fighting at Madison Square Garden.

Joshua has won all 22 of his professional fights, with 21 coming by knockout. All have taken place in Britain, the most recent at Wembley Stadium in London and Principality Stadium in Cardiff.