TT talent Ankur Bhattacharjee defeats World Championships (doubles) medallist Florian Bourrassaud at Chennai Star Contender

Talented youngster Ankur Bhattacharjee has started the new year with a giant stride, taking out French World Championships 2025 medallist in doubles, Florian Bourrassaud at Chennai’s WTT Star Contender at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University on Thursday.

Having come through the qualifier, Ankur defeated the surprise French medallist who won bronze with Esteban Dorr at Doha Worlds. Ankur will face 14th seed Kazuhiro Yoshimura of Japan in the second round.

Ankur had qualified for the China Smash five months ago, defeating fancied Lam Siu Hang from two games down for a stunning 8-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 win. He also made finals of U19 Euro Youth Smash in 2025, coming all the way from qualifiers. The Chennai win is another step forward for the standout talent.