TT talent Ankur Bhattacharjee defeats World Championships (doubles) medallist Florian Bourrassaud at Chennai Star Contender

The 19-year-old packed off the reigning doubles bronze medallist 3-1 (11-5, 11-8, 3-11, 11-9) of France in Round 1

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 11:57 PM IST
Indian table tennis player Ankur Bhattacharjee in action in WTT Star Contender in Chennai. (PHOTO: Special Arrangement)Indian table tennis player Ankur Bhattacharjee in action in WTT Star Contender in Chennai. (PHOTO: Special Arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

Talented youngster Ankur Bhattacharjee has started the new year with a giant stride, taking out French World Championships 2025 medallist in doubles, Florian Bourrassaud at Chennai’s WTT Star Contender at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University on Thursday.

Having come through the qualifier, Ankur defeated the surprise French medallist who won bronze with Esteban Dorr at Doha Worlds. Ankur will face 14th seed Kazuhiro Yoshimura of Japan in the second round.

Ankur had qualified for the China Smash five months ago, defeating fancied Lam Siu Hang from two games down for a stunning 8-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 win. He also made finals of U19 Euro Youth Smash in 2025, coming all the way from qualifiers. The Chennai win is another step forward for the standout talent.

In other games, Muscat title winners and India’s top mixed doubles combination of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale advanced in the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026, co-hosted by Ultimate Table Tennis, Sharath Kamal Academy, and Stupa Sports AI.

Manush and Diya, were pushed to the brink by the Korean qualifiers as they saved three match points before the home favourites emerged victorious 3-2 (10-12, 11-6, 12-10, 5-11, 12-10) in 42 minutes to reach the quarterfinals.

Ankur also advanced to the mixed doubles quarterfinals alongside Swastika Ghosh after they defeated the Korean combination of Park Gyuhyeon and Kim Nayeong 3-2 (11-9, 3-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9). They will now face fourth seeds Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade, who defeated Darius Movileanu and Andrea Dragoman of Romania 3-0 (11-8, 11-4, 11-7).

In the other quarterfinals, Manush and Diya will face Indian wild cards Payas Jain and Syndrela Das, who defeated Kazakhstan’s Iskender Kharki and Sarvinoz Mirkadirova 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 in their first round clash.

Story continues below this ad

Among the other results, Snehit Suravajjula fought back from a 1-2 deficit to beat Divyansh Srivastava 3-2 (9-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6) to set up a second round clash against Japanese 13th seed Mizuki Oikawa.

Harmeet also advanced to the second round with a convincing 3-1 (11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 11-8) over Iulian Chirita of Romania.

In the women’s singles Round of 64 clash, 15-year-old Divyanshi Bhowmick put up a good fight against WTT Feeder Series Vadodara 2026 winner Ryu Hanna of Korea but ended up on the wrong end of a 3-1 (6-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5) scoreline.

Later in the day, Diya defeated wild card Anusha Kutumbale 3-0 (11-8, 12-10, 11-8) to advance to the second round.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India
Quick Comment: What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
Why Pakistan is banking on Sahibzada Farhan to dismantle Jasprit Bumrah: 51 runs, strike rate of 150, three sixes, 0 dismissals
Sahibzada Farhan has scored 51 runs against Jasprit Bumrah at a strike rate of 150 without being dismissed. (PHOTO: REUTERS & AP)
Why Ishan Kishan has displaced Sanju Samson as opener: Technical versatility, mental fortitude
Ishan Kishan scored 61 while Sanju Samson managed 22 in India's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
Ind vs Pak T20 WC 2026: Pakistan’s spin arsenal that could unsettle India’s batting firepower
Ind vs Pak T20 WC 2026: Pakistan’s spin arsenal that could unsettle India’s batting firepower
Advertisement
Best of Express
‘Opponents, not enemies’: Parliament needs to remember Sushma Swaraj’s words
Rahul Gandhi
Live: BNP takes early lead in Bangladesh election; referendum counting underway
Bangladesh Election Results 2026 LIVE: The voting began at 7:30 AM (local time) in Bangladesh in 299 parliamentary constituencies and is scheduled to continue until 4:30 PM
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
Jasmine Dhunna
The Rs 40 Crore Gambit: How Farhan Akhtar's Excel is blocking Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to settle Don 3 exit dispute
Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India
Quick Comment: What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
stuart russell interview part 1
5 animals that turned laziness into a survival flex
Animals
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News